BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, GloRilla, And More Set For Coachella

BLACKPINK - Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The Coachella 2023 lineup has been revealed. Headliners include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean. Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Alex G, Jai Paul, and GloRilla round out the top listings. The festival takes place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23.

Other notable acts this year include: Doechii, SG Lewis, Yaeji, Willow, The Comet Is Coming, Saba, Domi & JD Beck, Metro Boomin, Kali Uchis, Ethel Cain, EarthGang, and more.

It’s been an exciting time for headliners BLACKPINK. Last week, the band’s hit song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” made history for being the first music video of a K-pop group to surpass two billion views on YouTube.

The girl group’s achievement was noted by their music label YG Entertainment on its official Twitter account on Wednesday, January 4.

The music video of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” features BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé performing the song in a variety of glamorous outfits. The single was dropped in June 2018, along with the release of their first Korean EP “Square Up.” A Japanese version of the single was released in August 2018.

That same week, BLACKPINK’S “Shut Down” music video surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. The video reached 300 million views early on the morning of Monday, January 2. It took the video just 109 days to hit this milestone.

In GloRilla news, it was reported earlier today (January 10) that the rising Memphis superstar was included on Spotify’s “Artist To Watch” campaign, which uses its various popular and influential playlist brands to highlight and amplify new artists, revealing its predictions for the next wave of music stars across various genres in 2023.

GloRilla is featured on On Most Necessary, Spotify’s playlist for the next generation of voices in hip-hop. In December, the Grammy-nominated GloRilla secured her second No.1 on U.S. Urban Radio with her single “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. The smash song debuted at No.1 on Apple Music, landed at No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, trended No.1 on YouTube upon its release, and currently has over 82 million views and counting.

Visit Coachella’s official website for more information.