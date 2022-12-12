Metro Boomin Earns Third No.1 Album With ‘Heroes & Villains’

Metro Boomin - Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GQ

Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated December 17), giving the producer his third chart-topper.

The 15-song album is his biggest week yet: 185,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending December 8, according to Luminate.

Heroes & Villains is Metro Boomin’s seventh album to land on the Billboard 200, and fifth to reach the top 10. Previous chart crashers include Savage Mode II (with 21 Savage, No.1 in 2020), Not All Heroes Wear Capes (No.1, 2018), Double or Nothing (with Big Sean, No.6 in 2017), and Without Warning (with 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin, No.4 in 2017).

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate the arrival of the record, Metro shared the music video for “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” which features Future and Chris Brown. It continues what has become one of hip-hop’s most storied collaborations between these two titans.

On the track, a horn loop pipes up over a menacing beat as Future’s instantly recognizable flow emits shockwaves through the production. The accompanying visual embodies these trippy trap vibes. Following a tense diamond heist, it spirals out into a series of otherworldly vignettes, ranging from surfing through the sky to breaking dimensional walls.

Assembling an Avengers-level guest list, the album also notably also boasts the likes of John Legend, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and the late Takeoff.

It notably serves as his first solo LP in four years and the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The latter bowed at No.1 on the Billboard 200, picked up a platinum certification, and housed the triple-platinum “Space Cadet” featuring Gunna, platinum “No Complaints” featuring Drake and Offset, platinum “Don’t Come Out The House” featuring 21 Savage, triple-platinum “10 Freaky Girls” featuring 21 Savage, and the platinum “Overdue” featuring Travis Scott, among others.

Buy or stream Heroes & Villains.