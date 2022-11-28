John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs In Spatial Audio

John Legend - Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Apple Music has returned with From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Today’s exclusive gift comes from John Legend as he shares piano-driven versions of some of his favorite songs from his 2022 album LEGEND.

“The songs are about love,” John Legend tells Apple Music. “They’re songs about expressing yourself and being inspired and telling your authentic truth when it comes to who you are and how you feel about the people you love. I really thought about each song and what songs I could do cool versions of on piano,” Legend says. “Some of them, I would want to stick closer to the original vibe and energy of the original recording. But some of them, I thought it’d be fun to do a really fresh take on it. I wanted to record them in a way that was more intimate so that people could really feel and listen to every lyric.”

Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 – 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year.

Earlier this month, John Legend unveiled three new remixes of his hit song “Nervous” via Republic Records.

Behind the new renditions are producer, composer, and performer King Britt Sexytech, whose remix credits include Solange, Calvin Harris, and Dua Lipa, among others; producer, artist, and songwriter Prince Fox, who has collaborated with artists such as Hailee Steinfeld, Tinashe, Cheat Codes, and Timbaland; and producer Xan Griffin, who has previously remixed for artists including Seven Lions and Minnesota.

The original version of “Nervous” is featured on LEGEND. The track recently blew up on TikTok after Legend initiated an open verse challenge inviting fans to add their own verse to the song via the popular “duets” feature. To date, the video has generated over 60M views on the platform. “Nervous” has also amassed 17M global streams since its release.

Check out John Legend’s new piano versions from LEGEND.