John Legend Unveils Three New Remixes Of ‘Nervous’

John Legend, ‘Nervous Remixes’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

John Legend has unveiled three new remixes of his hit song “Nervous” via Republic Records.

Behind the new renditions are producer, composer, and performer King Britt Sexytech, whose remix credits include Solange, Calvin Harris, and Dua Lipa, among others; producer, artist, and songwriter Prince Fox, who has collaborated with artists such as Hailee Steinfeld, Tinashe, Cheat Codes, and Timbaland; and producer Xan Griffin, who has previously remixed for artists including Seven Lions and Minnesota.

Nervous

The original version of “Nervous” is featured on Legend’s eighth studio album, LEGEND available now everywhere via Republic Records. The track recently blew up on TikTok after Legend initiated an open verse challenge inviting fans to add their own verse to the song via the popular “duets” feature. To date, the video has generated over 60M views on the platform. “Nervous” has also amassed nearly 17M global streams since its release.

Legend previously released a breathtaking bilingual rendition of “Nervous” with Colombian-American chart-topping singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra. Legend and Yatra also recently collaborated on a bilingual version of Yatra’s No.1 hit “Tacones Rojos,” which they performed at the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards last night.

Upon the release of the bilingual rendition of “Nervous,” Legend said, “Sebástian is such a gifted artist. I’m so glad we could collaborate again on this special version of ‘Nervous’!”

“I was actually a bit nervous to do ‘Nervous’ with John because singing alongside one of the best singers in the world can be pretty overwhelming,” said Sebastián. “He is an incredible vocalist and performer and puts so much emotion into everything he does. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a special song.”

Other tracks on LEGEND include the smoldering R&B bedroom romp “Splash” featuring Jhene Aiko and rapper Ty Dolla $ign, “Dope,” a “summery, feel-good track” featuring rapper JID (Rolling Stone) and “Love,” featuring Jazmine Sullivan, whom Legend has known since she was a young artist.

Buy or stream “Nervous (Remixes).”