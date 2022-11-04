John Legend Recruits Sebastián Yatra For Bilingual Version Of ‘Nervous’

John Legend and Sebastián Yatra, ‘Nervous (Bilingual Version) - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

John Legend has released a breathtaking version of his hit song “Nervous” today with Colombian-American chart-topping singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra.

“Sebastian is such a gifted artist,” said Legend. “I’m so glad we could collaborate again on this special version of ‘Nervous’!”

John Legend, Sebastián Yatra - Nervous (Remix) (Official Audio)

“I was actually a bit nervous to do ‘Nervous’ with John because singing alongside one of the best singers in the world can be pretty overwhelming,” said Sebastián. “He is an incredible vocalist and performer and puts so much emotion into everything he does. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a special song.”

The original version of “Nervous” is featured on Legend’s eighth studio album, LEGEND available now everywhere via Republic Records. The track recently blew up on TikTok after Legend initiated an open verse challenge inviting fans to add their own verse to the song via the popular “duets” feature. To date, the video has generated over 56M views on the platform. “Nervous” has also amassed over 11M global streams since its release.

The vibrant double album is suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.

ACT I of the epic double album recalls vividly the worldly, sensual pleasures of Saturday night – full of lust, self, sex and adventure. It opens with “Rounds”, an immersive joint featuring Rick Ross, an artist with whom Legend has collaborated perhaps more than any other.

Other tracks include the smoldering R&B bedroom romp “Splash” featuring Jhene Aiko and rapper Ty Dolla $ign, “Dope,” a “summery, feel-good track” featuring rapper JID (Rolling Stone) and “Love,” featuring Jazmine Sullivan, whom Legend has known since she was a young artist. ACT I climaxes in the immediately addictive and utterly uplifting “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie, which Uproxx called a “sexy, dancefloor banger” and Rolling Stone described as a “roller disco jam.”

This is the second collaboration for Legend and Yatra, who previously collaborated on a bilingual version of Yatra’s No. 1 hit “Tacones Rojos,” from his latest project, Dharma. That project debuted at No.12 on the US Billboard Top Latin Albums, including No.2 on the Latin Pop Albums chart, amassing over 2.3 billion streams in its first week. Legend will join Yatra to perform “Tacones Rojos” at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will air on Univision on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).

