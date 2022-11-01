Elvis Costello, John Legend, And Christina Aguilera To Perform At 2022 Latin Grammys

Elvis Costello - Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Elvis Costello, John Legend, and Christina Aguilera are the latest artists who are set to perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

Joining them will be Jorge Drexler, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández and Christian Nodal, the Latin Recording Academy confirmed.

These performers will join the previously announced star-studded line-up that will include Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam, Sin Bandera, and more.

While many of these performers will be familiar to Latin music lovers, Costello marks a welcome addition to the line-up. The veteran singer-songwriter made his first foray into the world of Latin music with the release of his Spanish-covers album, Spanish Model, which featured collaborations with Costello and the best of Latin music stars to reinterpret the songs from his 1978 album, This Year’s Model.

One of the night’s biggest nominees and performers, Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, also appeared on the album, reimagining the track “Big Tears” as “Llorar.”

The Latin Recording Academy also revealed who will be hosting the night’s festivities, with the honor going to singers Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Latin Grammy nominee and recipient of the Latin Recording Academy’s President’s Award Thalía.

Officially known as the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards, the 2022 Latin Grammys will return to Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 10 nods for Un Verano Sin Ti. He’s up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Urban/Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, and Best Urban Music Album.

Rising star Karol G also received a number of nominations, including Record of the Year (“Provenza”), Song of the Year (“Provenza”), and Best Urban Song (“Mamiii (with Becky G).”

The awards will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 pm Central), preceded by the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony, a special, event featuring performances and acceptance speeches during which the majority of the Latin Grammy Awards will be awarded.

It will also be broadcast on TNT at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.

Visit the official site to see the full list of performers and nominees.