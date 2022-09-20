Karol G, Sebastián Yatra, Mon Laferte, And More Nominated For Latin Grammys

Karol G - Photo: Jiame Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the complete list of nominations for the 23rd annual edition of the Latin Grammys, which are set to take place November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Karol G, Bad Bunny, Sebastián Yatra, Mon Laferte, and more have earned nominations.

In the Album of the Year category, Alejandro Sanz earned a nod for his album Sanz, as did Sebastián Yatra for Dharma. Yatra also received nominations for Song of the Year (“Tacones Rojos”) and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Karol G received a number of nominations, including Record of the Year (“Provenza”), Song of the Year (“Provenza”), and Best Urban Song (“Mamiii (with Becky G).”

Elsewhere, Cande y Paulo is nominated for Best New Artist and Kurt is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album with La Vida.

In the Urban Music Album category, Akapellah has received a nomination for his album Respira. Akapellah also earned a nod in the Best Rap Song category for “Amor.”

“At the Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin Grammy Awards.”

It’s been a banner worthy year for Karol G, who reached the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart for a 14th time as “Provenza” rose from No.4 to the top on the July 9-dated list.

Holding strong at No.2 (after its No.1 high) with “Mamiii,” with Becky G, Karol G scored a new career achievement, becoming just the second woman, after Selena in 1995, to hold Nos.1 and 2 at the same time since the chart launched in 1994.

Visit the Latin GRAMMYs website for the full list of nominees.