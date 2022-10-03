Sebastián Yatra Celebrates ‘Dharma’’s Four Times Platinum RIAA Certification In The US And Puerto Rico

Sebastián Yatra – Photo: Erick Fernando Quituizaca (Courtesy of Universal Music Latino)

Sebastián Yatra celebrated his latest album Dharma being certified four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in the US and Puerto Rico at the Miami stop of his current world tour.

The acclaimed Colombian singer was presented with a plaque backstage at the concert on Sunday (October 2), which took play at the FTX Arena in his hometown.

As well as going four times platinum in the US, Dharma has also struck a huge chord with fans around the world, garnering several other huge certifications. The record has gone two times diamond in Colombia and Peru, eight times platinum in Ecuador, platinum in Venezuela, 37 times platinum in Chile, gold in Argentina, three times platinum and gold in Mexico, three times diamond in Central America, and gold in Spain.

The phenomenal success of Dharma follows Yatra being nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Song Of The Year and Best Pop Song, both for “Tacones Rojos.”

Now, Yatra’s tour will continue through to December. He will wrap up the US leg next week in Boston (October 8), before heading on to Ecuador, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, and closing the dates in the Dominican Republic on December 10. You can find full tour details and tickets on Yatra’s official website.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Yatra teamed up with John Legend for a special remix of “Tacones Rojos.” “John is miraculously talented, and musically he can go anywhere. He’s someone I admire, and vocal-wise, it’s very intriguing to see how he’s going to sound in a song like this because of his vocal capacity,” Yatra told Billboard about the collaboration.

“When you have a song you love so much, you want to give it to someone who has a stroke of genius like John has and who will keep the essence instead of just a translation.”