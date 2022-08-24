John Legend Recruits Saweetie For ‘All She Wanna Do’ Video

John Legend, ‘All She Wanna Do’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Multi-platinum, 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner John Legend debuted the video for “All She Wanna Do” featuring Grammy Award-nominated rapper Saweetie, from his highly anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, out September 9 via Republic Records.

The vibrant visual–directed by Christian Breslauer–features a group of dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie surprise them on set to reveal the audition is actually the official music video shoot for the song. The duo also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Legend - All She Wanna Do (feat. Saweetie) (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Called a “sexy, dancefloor banger” by Uproxx and a “roller disco jam” by Rolling Stone, “All She Wanna Do” was co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, Monsters and Strangerz, Zach Sketon, Andrew DeRoberts, and Halatrax. It is the third single from Legend’s forthcoming album, following previously released tracks “Honey,” “a sultry, jazz-inspired” R&B track featuring Muni Long (Billboard), and “Dope,” a “summery, feel-good track” featuring rapper JID (Rolling Stone).

Executive produced by Legend and prolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, et al), LEGEND is a vibrant double album suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing. In addition to Saweetie, the project features contributions from Rick Ross, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, JID, and Ledisi. LEGEND is available to pre-order now.

Legend recently kicked off the second leg of his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Love in Las Vegas.” The first set of shows will run through October 20, with the second set running from October 14 – October 29. Billboard previously raved about the show, saying “…Legend held the full house in his hands as they danced, screamed and aah-ed their way through a generous set encompassing the multiple Grammy winner’s eight-album catalog of hits and fan faves.”

Pre-order LEGEND.