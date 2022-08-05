John Legend Announces Highly Anticipated New Album, ‘Legend’

John Legend Legend cover – Courtesy: EMI Records

John Legend has announced details of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, Legend, and shared a new single from it in the form of “All She Wanna Do,” featuring Saweetie.

The new record will take the shape of a double album and will feature guest appearances from a stacked list of artists. Rick Ross, JID, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, and Ledisi are all slated to appear, alongside Saweetie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legend will be released on September 9 via EMI Records and was executive produced by the 12-time Grammy-winning star and producer Ryan Tedder.

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend explained of the new record’s title. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

John Legend - All She Wanna Do (ft. Saweetie) (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“All She Wanna Do” details observing someone living their best life and wanting to be alongside them. “She moves in peculiar ways,” Legend sings on the track. “This room is nothing more than her stage.”

The new single follows recent tracks “Honey (ft. Muni Long)” and “Dope (ft. JID),” both of which will also appear on Legend.

Meanwhile, the acclaimed artist will kick off the second leg of his Las Vegas residency, Love In Las Vegas, tonight (August 5). The residency will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood until August 20 and then return for a second run from October 14 through 29. More information and tickets for the shows can be found here.

Buy or stream “All She Wanna Do.”

Legend tracklist:

ACT 1

1. Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2. Waterslide

3. Dope ft. JID

4. Strawberry Blush

5. Guy Like Me

6. All She Wanna Do

7. Splash ft. Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8. You

9. Fate ft. Amber Mark

10. Love ft. Jazmine Sullivan

11. All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1. Memories

2. Nervous

3. Wonder Woman

4. Honey ft. Muni Long

5. I Want You To Know

6. Speak In Tongues ft. Jada Kingdom

7. The Other Ones ft. Rapsody

8. Stardust

9. Pieces

10. Good ft. Ledisi

11. I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12. Home