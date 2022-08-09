Show Off Your Best Moves To JID’s New Single ‘Dance Now’

JID, ‘The Forever Story’ - Photo: Courtesy of Dreamville/Interscope Records

Atlanta rapper and GRAMMY nominated artist JID has released a new single and video, “Dance Now.” Produced by long-time collaborator Christo, JID weaves his lyrics in and around the ominous beat priming for multiple flow switches, anthological verses, and a chorus provided by Kenny Mason and Foushee.

JID has also unveiled the album art of his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story, shot by photographer Naskademini, which will be out on Dreamville/Interscope Records. The project is available for pre-order now.

JID - Dance Now (Official Video)

The video for “Dance Now” mirrors the storytelling themes in the track, spotlighting the many characters and scenes found throughout Atlanta, GA.

“Dance Now” follows the release of “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Yung Baby Tate and “Stick” which appears on Dreamville’s D-Day mixtape released in April. The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album following his debut, The Never Story (2017), and critically acclaimed sophomore album DiCaprio 2 (2018).

Born and raised in East Atlanta, JID grew up on his parents’ collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, DiCaprio. The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, whom he’d previously joined on a 2014 tour also including Bas and Ab-Soul. This is where he was spotted by J.Cole who promptly signed JID to his Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records.

In 2019, JID continued his momentum as rap’s most exciting additions with stellar contributions on Dreamville’s Platinum certified compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III which went on to debut No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and received multiple GRAMMY nominations including “Best Rap Album” and “Best Rap Performance.”

JID began working on his follow up effort The Forever Story during this time all while selling out venues and festival stages across the world. He also spent time lending his rap stylings to peer projects including the GRAMMY nominated Planet HER by Doja Cat as well as Dua Lipa, Denzel Curry, Amine, and, more recently, John Legend and Joey Badass.

Pre-order The Forever Story.