Leon Thomas Celebrates Love And Los Angeles On Ty Dolla $ign Assisted-Single ‘Love Jones’

Leon Thomas, Ty Dolla $ign – Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

On his latest single “Love Jones,” Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Leon Thomas is basking in the sunny warmth of Los Angeles, celebrating the city and finding love in Hollywood. The musician teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for the track, which arrives via the singer’s label EZMNY and Motown Records.

“‘Love Jones’ takes on a double meaning,” Thomas explained in a statement. “The first is about dating a girl in Hollywood who’s got it together. You fall in love with being inspired by someone on a level.”

“She’s a young thing / Popping got herself a few deals / On a billboard see it when you riding on your wheels / On sunset she just bought a place in the hills,” the singer brags on the opening verse.

Expanding on the track’s dual meaning, Thomas added: “The second is an ode to the city of Los Angeles. I wanted to find a way to tie in my love for the city I’ve been living in for the last 13 years and my love for the women that find their success here.”

On the chorus, Thomas and Ty Dolla $ign sing: “Californication / Yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more / Need to get a little more.”

“Love Jones” is set to appear on Thomas’ forthcoming album alongside the Benny The Butcher-assisted single “X -Rated,” which arrived in May as his first release under EZMNY and Motown Records.

“Leon’s talent was just a higher level from every other singer or producer that I was hearing,” Ty Dolla $ign told Billboard following the signing. “The fact that he was doing everything himself from playing bass to working Logic and Pro Tools [was amazing]. From the first song I heard, I knew he was one of them ones.”

