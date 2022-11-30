Nas And 21 Savage Release Collaborative Song ‘One Mic, One Gun’

Nas - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

21 Savage and Nas have teamed up for a collaborative new song, “One Mic, One Gun,” which blends the title of the classic Nas song “One Mic” with Savage’s penchant for referencing weapons on his songs.

21 kicks off the track, rapping, “Ain’t no back and forth, ain’t no left or right/I got King’s Disease but I move like a knight/ Rappers bandwagon tryna get some likes/ I do it for the fam’, never for the hype.”

Nas ft. @21 Savage - One Mic, One Gun (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Nas handles the chorus, turning in a classic hook when he spits, “Whatever I do is N.Y., I’m keepin’ it Queens ’cause that’s my side/ I shook up the town, I shook up the city, I shook up the state/ I’m with 21 on my second run, this shit come with age.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been an exciting time for both MCs recently. Earlier this month, 21 Savage teamed up with Drake on the collaborative album Her Loss, courtesy of OVO and Republic Records.

The 16-track release features an appearance from Travis Scott. Additionally, a track titled “Circo Loco” features a sample and vocal interpolation of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Earlier this month, Nas shared the latest iteration of his King’s Disease project, entitled King’s Disease III. The Hit-Boy-produced record is his sixteenth studio album and the third volume in his award-winning King’s Disease series. The two have collaborated on the previous two editions as well as Nas’ 2021 Magic, making it the fourth time the hip-hop icons have teamed up.

On October 18, Nas took to Instagram to reveal the cover art for the project With a caption that read “11•11,” the art featured three gold bars against a red backdrop.

Nas, like 21 and Drake, has been no stranger to surprise releases of late. On Christmas Eve, 2021, the MC and Hit-Boy released Magic just hours after teasing the project.

“MAGIC is in the air,” the rapper wrote on Instagram as he shared the record’s artwork and back sleeve. “Midnight ET brand new music to vibe to.”

Buy or stream King’s Disease III.