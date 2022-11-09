Nas Shares Tracklist For Forthcoming ‘King’s Disease III’

Nas - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Nas has released the tracklist for his forthcoming album, King’s Disease III, out this Friday, November 11 via Mass Appeal.

The Hit-Boy-produced record is his sixteenth studio album and the third volume in his award-winning King’s Disease series. The two have collaborated on the previous two editions as well as Nas’ 2021 Magic, making it the fourth time the hip-hop icons have teamed up.

On October 18, Nas took to Instagram to reveal the cover art for the project With a caption that read “11•11,” the art featured three gold bars against a red backdrop.

Nas has been no stranger to surprise releases of late. On Christmas Eve, 2021, the MC and Hit-Boy released Magic just hours after teasing the project.

“MAGIC is in the air,” the rapper wrote on Instagram as he shared the record’s artwork and back sleeve. “Midnight ET brand new music to vibe to.”

Nas had previously spoken about making a third album with Hit-Boy, who he has referred to as his “Quincy Jones”, shortly after the release of King’s Disease II. At the time, he had said that while they had no plans to collaborate again, he wouldn’t rule it out if the time and the idea was right. “I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that was going to be magical,” he commented.

“I think what we have is magic. And I think the next thing we do would have to be the next page. And that, to me, excites me, that possibility […] I think if we do another one, I’m excited about that idea, but you know, we’re celebrating this one now.”

King’s Disease III Tracklist:

1. Ghetto Reporter

2. Legit

3. Thun

4. Michael & Quincy

5. 30

6. Hood2Hood

7. Recession Proof

8. Reminisce

9. Serious Interlude

10. I’m On Fire

11. WTF SMH

12. Once A Man, Twice A Child

13. Get Light

14. First Time

15. Beef

16. Don’t Shoot

17. Til My Last Breath (Bonus)

