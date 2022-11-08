Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Poised To Claim Top Spot On UK Chart

Drake and 21 Savage - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and 21 Savage lead the midweek U.K. chart with Her Loss, which will dethrone Taylor Swift and Midnights if the projections hold.

Pending these projected numbers, Her Loss will become Drake’s fifth chart-topper, after Views (from 2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021), and Savage’s first.

The 16-track release features an appearance from Travis Scott. Additionally, a track titled “Circo Loco” features a sample and vocal interpolation of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Back on October 22, Drake fans thought they were merely being treated to a music video for the 21 Savage-assisted Honestly, Nevermind finale “Jimmy Cooks,” but in the visual, the artists revealed that they have a joint album, Her Loss, on the way. That album, Her Loss, is out now.

After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album announcement gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday (October 19), appearing unannounced at a 21 Savageconcert in Atlanta.

Drake has been leaning into the surprise releases in 2022. Just hours after Drake took to Instagram on June 16 to tease fans with his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rap superstar released the 14 song project.

Honestly, Nevermind only features one guest, the aforementioned 21 Savage. Drake recruited his go-to collaborators Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and engineer Noel Cadastre as executive producers. Additionally, Drizzy teamed up with South African house producer Black Coffee, who also serves as an EP. The electronic star followed up a huge 2021, in which he won a GRAMMY for his album Subconsciously, by working with one of the biggest rappers on the planet.

Yesterday, November 8, Drake announced that his show at the Apollo show on November 11 is now moving to a two night residency on December 6 and 7. The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic venue.

