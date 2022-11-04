Taylor Swift Extends UK Chart Double And Outdoes The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift has extended her UK chart double into a second week and, in the process, won the battle with The Beatles’ reissued Revolver for No.1 in the album survey.

Midnights starts a second week at the top of the Official Albums Chart, as the new deluxe editions of Revolver take the 1966 masterpiece back into the bestsellers at No.2. The album entered the chart at No.1 and spent seven consecutive weeks there. The new versions enter the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at No.1. Click here to read our interview with Giles Martin about his production of the new stereo mix of Revolver.

Swift also begins a second week at the singles summit with “Anti-Hero,” which was streamed more than seven million times during the chart week to last night (3). The last artist to top the UK singles and album charts simultaneously was Harry Styles, in spring this year, with Harry’s House and “As It Was.” The first-ever was Elvis Presley, with the G.I. Blues soundtrack and its hit “Wooden Heart.”

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe continue their successful vocal partnership as the Decca release Together In Vegas enters at No.3. Further down the chart, Paul Weller lands his 27th Top 40 album as the 3LP collection of rarities, remixes, and live tracks, Will of the People, arrives at No.15.

Halloween on Monday (October 31) makes a surprising chart impact, with Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” re-entering the singles chart at No.32, more than 38 years after it peaked at No.2 in the UK. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt Kickers reappears at No.38. The ghoulish novelty was a US No.1 on its first release in 1962, made a minor return to the Hot 100 in 1970, and then climbed again to No.10 in America in 1973, when it became a UK hit for the first time, peaking at No.3.

