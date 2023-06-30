Supreme Tragedy: The Life And Death Of Florence Ballard
The life of this founding member of the Supremes was filled all too briefly with adulation before it was sadly cut short.
The life of Florence Ballard was a tale of both triumph and tragedy, of a life filled all too briefly with adulation before it was cut short so sadly.
The founding member of the Supremes, who sang on ten No.1 singles with the unmatched Motown trio, was widely known as “Flo,” and as “Blondie” because of her relatively light hair. Florence was born on June 30, 1943 into a large family that was always beset with financial challenges. She sang as a teenager, entering the same 1958 talent show as her future groupmate Mary Wilson, around the time that a girl called Diane, later Diana, Ross moved into their neighborhood.
Wilson wrote in her Dreamgirl autobiography about how impressed she was with Ballard’s voice in that contest. “As we walked home, we discussed every possible detail of our performances,” she recalled. “We promised each other that if either of us were ever asked to join a singing group, she would call the other. After lingering outside my building for a while, we reluctantly said goodbye. There was a bond between us. We could not have known that it would last a lifetime.”
The Primettes
That promise was soon kept, when Ballard was invited to join the Primettes, a sister group to local Detroit attractions the Primes. She promptly invited Wilson to join, and she in turn brought Ross into the fold, with Betty McGlown completing the original quartet. She was replaced by Barbara Martin in 1960, the year of the group’s first audition for Motown, when Berry Gordy told them to come back when they had finished high school.
The Primettes recorded briefly for Lu Pine Records, with many observers of their early shows agreed that Ballard was the strongest vocalist in the line-up. They were signed by Motown in 1961, when Gordy’s chief condition was that they change their name to the Supremes. Martin left in 1962, but that initially didn’t help improve the group’s reputation as the “no-hit” Supremes, gained from a string of unsuccessful singles.
The Hit-Making Supremes
With Ross chosen by Gordy as the group’s featured vocalist and frontwoman, the transformation of the Supremes into one of the most successful groups in pop history was spectacular. Ballard and Wilson’s supporting roles were intrinsic to the trio’s vocal and visual impact, but neither was given the prolonged spotlight their talents deserve. Each was apportioned featured vocals here and there, but never on the Ross-led singles that passed into pop and R&B history.
For her part, Florence’s powerful and authoritative vocal prowess would be heard on such LP cuts as “Buttered Popcorn,” from their debut album Meet The Supremes, and a spirited take on “(Ain’t That) Good News,” from the 1965 tribute album We Remember Sam Cooke.
Even during the worldwide adulation for the group, Ballard’s dissatisfaction with their intense workload, and her increasing dependence on alcohol, led to tensions, especially with Ross. Flo’s unreliability was in stark contravention of the strict professionalism with which they had risen to the top, and her departure from the group became inevitable. The fact that the act had now been renamed Diana Ross and the Supremes only served to illustrate an unhappy situation.
Ballard signed a solo deal with ABC in 1968, the year that she married. Two singles emerged via the pact, “It Doesn’t Matter How I Say It (It’s What I Say That Matters)” and “Love Ain’t Love.” She went on to have three daughters and performed as a solo artist, but with little reward.
The singer’s financial situation grew ever more perilous and she began to fear for her own health, and her inability to provide for her own family. She mounted something of a comeback in 1975, with her first live show in five years at a Detroit benefit. “It was so obvious that the public loved her,” wrote Wilson. “Yet that just wasn’t enough.”
Florence died at the age of just 32 in her home town of Detroit on February 22, 1976. Her sudden passing, from a coronary thrombosis, caused an outpouring of grief among those around her, if far too little reaction from the wider world. Ross spoke with considerable candor in the immediate aftermath of her passing to Sounds. “She was a good mother, she was talented, she had a lot of class, she carried herself very well,” she said, “but there was something inside of her that was just pulling, that she wasn’t able to handle.”
Nonetheless, Florence Ballard’s legacy is renewed every hour of every day as the Supremes’ golden hits continue to play around the world.
Listen to the best of the Supremes on Apple Music and Spotify.
Peter Benjaminson
February 22, 2019 at 11:57 pm
Your article is excellent, except it failed to mention that the major financial stress in the latter part of Flo’s life resulted from the fact that her attorneys stole the money Motown had given her for her years in this stellar hit-making group. The complete story of Flo’s life, death, triumphs, and suffering is told in “The Lost Supreme: The Life of Dreamgirl Florence Ballard” (Chicago Review Press).
steve
November 12, 2019 at 8:29 pm
how did she die
Sanita
December 18, 2019 at 5:33 pm
I always hoped that Flo knew how valuable she was to the Supremes. She had a huge heart, and was loved around the world. RIP Flo you
are dearly missed.
Diane Lane
January 26, 2021 at 12:29 pm
I Love Florence, she was a Strong, Beautiful, Women. She could really sing. Rest In Peace Song Bird.
Nathan Jones
February 23, 2021 at 2:00 am
Ballard was her own worst enemy and her own best friend. No one told her to begin drinking; show up late for recordings or not show up for performances. These were the things she chose to do and, ultimately, they were things used to remove her.
She did not have the best voice! She had the loudest and the hardest voice…neither of which would have led her to the heights she attained with Ross at the helm. Sad reality, Wilson has now joined Ballard and the only one left, is the only one who ever truly mattered. Ross lives and continues and, ironically, Wilson’s funeral had to take back-seat to Covid-19.
Hence, Wilson took a back-seat to Ross and had to take a back-seat to Covid-19. Let the bitter truth be told. How apropos…Ross live and Ballard and WIlson do not. Birdsong is ill and will join the otheer two; then, you will have three members of The SUpremes: two background singers and one replacement…hardly material for a supergroup!
Vicky Lewis
April 25, 2023 at 2:31 am
Agreed Nathan!! I, like you, am sick and tired of hearing how Diana is responsible for her demise. Florence’s voice would not have taken the Supremes to the world wide acclaim that Diana Ross’ voice did and still does today.