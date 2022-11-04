Drake And 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and 21 Savage have released their collaborative new album, Her Loss, courtesy of OVO and Republic Records.

Shop the best of Drake’s discography on vinyl and more.

The 16-track release features an appearance from Travis Scott. Additionally, a track titled “Circo Loco” features a sample and vocal interpolation of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On BS

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Back on October 22, Drake fans thought they were merely being treated to a music video for the 21 Savage-assisted Honestly, Nevermind finale “Jimmy Cooks,” but in the visual, the artists revealed that they have a joint album, Her Loss, on the way. That album, Her Loss, is out now.

After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album announcement gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday (October 19), appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

Drake has been leaning into the surprise releases in 2022. Just hours after Drake took to Instagram on June 16 to tease fans with his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rap superstar released the 14 song project.

Honestly, Nevermind only features one guest, the aforementioned 21 Savage. Drake recruited his go-to collaborators Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and engineer Noel Cadastre as executive producers. Additionally, Drizzy teamed up with South African house producer Black Coffee, who also serves as an EP. The electronic star followed up a huge 2021, in which he won a GRAMMY for his album Subconsciously, by working with one of the biggest rappers on the planet.

21 Savage, on the other hand, has been much quieter in the lead up to Her Loss. Back in January, he released two new songs, titled “No Debate” and “Big Smoke,” combined with one video directed by Marko Steez. The tracks marked 21 Savage’s first new music since featuring on Rick Ross’ massive “Outlawz” in November of 2021 with Jazmine Sullivan.

Listen to Her Loss on Apple Music and Spotify.