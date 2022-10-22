Drake And 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake fans thought they were merely being treated to a music video for the 21 Savage-assisted Honestly, Nevermind finale “Jimmy Cooks,” but in the visual, the artists reveal that they have a joint album, Her Loss, arriving on October 28.

Shop the best of Drake’s discography on vinyl and more.

After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album announcement gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday, appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake & 21 Savage - Jimmy Cooks

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Drake has been leaning into the surprise releases in 2022. Just hours after Drake took to Instagram on June 16 to tease fans with his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rap superstar released the 14 song project.

The album only features one guest, the aforementioned 21 Savage. Drake recruited his go-to collaborators Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and engineer Noel Cadastre as executive producers. Additionally, Drizzy teamed up with South African house producer Black Coffee, who also serves as an EP. The electronic star followed up a huge 2021, in which he won a GRAMMY for his album Subconsciously, by working with one of the biggest rappers on the planet.

The album features “Currents,” “Overdrive,” and “Tie That Binds,” the latter of which finds Drake crooning about a lover, enchanted by the way she looks at him. On the track, he raps, “Kill me slowly with those piercing eyes/ Don’t break my fall.” Later, he adds, “Baby, I’ll take you to my family, change your name.” The song’s club-feel permeates throughout the album, which finds Drake diving further into dance music than ever before.

Fans began piecing together that the album would be inspired by club music when renowned DJ and producer Carnage, who worked on six songs of the album described it as, “the greatest dance album of all time” under the album’s announcement post. The inclusion of other electronic music producers from around the world like Ry X, &Me, and Rampa prove that dance music is the focus here.

Buy or stream Honestly, Nevermind.