Offset Recruits Moneybagg Yo For New Single “Code”

Offset Code cover – Courtesy of Motown Records

Offset has teamed up with rapper Moneybagg Yo on his latest single, “Code,” which swiftly follows this month’s “5 4 3 2 1.”

“I got so much knowledge I had to get out the streets,” the Atlanta icon raps on the ominous new trap track before swapping verses with his collaborator. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Claire Arnold, sees the pair appearing alongside international supermodel Bella Hadid, who commands attention with a deadly thousand-yard stare as she contorts to the track’s bounce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta icon, Grammy-nominated superstar, and Migos rapper Offset is set to release a new solo album later this year, according to a press release. It will feature the recent single “5 4 3 2 1,” which saw the star rack up over 1.2 million Spotify streams and 2.3 million YouTube views within a week of its release.

Offset - CODE ft. Moneybagg Yo (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The track also garnered praise from across the board, with Billboard saying the single “reminds the world of his power,” while The Fader said “Offset flies high” on the release. The track was released by Baby Keem and marked Offset’s first solo release since 2019 and the gold-certified, chart-topping album Father Of 4.

Offset’s Migos bandmates have also been staying busy recently. Last month, Quavo and Takeoff shared their own blockbuster single, “Us Vs Them,” which saw them team up with Gucci Mane. That track pairs a skittering trap bounce with unforgettable sirens. It sets the stage for Quavo and Takeoff to lock into an unbreakable and unbeatable lyrical volley highlighted by hilarious observations such as “Came from nothing, now my Lambo look like dolphin fins.”

“Us Vs Them” followed the recent track “Hotel Lobby,” which was also accompanied by an electric visual that took inspiration from the movie adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s novel, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas.

Buy or stream “Code.”