Offset Returns With New Song And Video ‘5 4 3 2 1’

Making a momentous return, multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar and Atlanta icon Offset has unleashed his first new solo record and music video in three years, “5 4 3 2 1.” The track is out now via Motown Records.

Produced by Baby Keem, the track hinges on an ominously razor-sharp keyboard-laden beat. Meanwhile, Offset’s signature rapid fire flow cuts through the production as he counts down, “5 4 3 2 1.” In the accompanying music video, he dons an all Balenciaga fit as he takes over an amusement park. Catching air, he raps from a pirate ship tilt-a-whirl and on a swing suspended high above the ground.

Offset - 5 4 3 2 1 (Official Music Video)

It kickstarts another chapter from one of the most influential artists of the past decade as he prepares his next full-length body of work and the follow-up to the gold-certified chart-topping Father of 4 back in 2019. Of course, his rhymes also energized Migos’s blockbuster Culture III, which bowed at No.2 on the Billboard Top 200, generated billions of streams, and received widespread acclaim last year.

Offset isn’t the only member of Migos staying busy. Last month, Quavo and Takeoff unleashed a blockbuster new single and music video entitled “Us Vs Them” featuring Gucci Mane.

That track pairs a skittering trap bounce with unforgettable sirens. It sets the stage for Quavo and Takeoff to lock into an unbreakable and unbeatable lyrical volley highlighted by hilarious observations such as “Came from nothing, now my Lambo look like dolphin fins.”

It all builds towards the victorious chant, “F__k that other s__t, I’m going for the win.” Meanwhile, Atlanta hip-hop legend Gucci Mane pulls up with a powerhouse verse of his own. The accompanying visual alternates between scenes in a parking garage and on a basketball court as fireworks rain from the ceiling, popping off with uncontainable energy.

The track arrived on the heels of another single, “Hotel Lobby.” The latter has already generated 22.8 million YouTube views on the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-inspired music video and 39.6 million Spotify streams and counting.

