Quavo And Takeoff Recruit Gucci Mane For ‘Us Vs Them’

Quavo and Takeoff, ‘Us Vs Them’ - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records/Quality Control Music

Multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff have unleashed a blockbuster new single and music video entitled “Us Vs Them” featuring Gucci Mane. The track is out now via Quality Control Music Group and Motown Records.

The track pairs a skittering trap bounce with unforgettable sirens. It sets the stage for Quavo and Takeoff to lock into an unbreakable and unbeatable lyrical volley highlighted by hilarious observations such as “Came from nothing, now my Lambo look like dolphin fins.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quavo & Takeoff Ft. Gucci Mane - Us vs. Them (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

It all builds towards the victorious chant, “F__k that other s__t, I’m going for the win.” Meanwhile, Atlanta hip-hop legend Gucci Mane pulls up with a powerhouse verse of his own. The accompanying visual alternates between scenes in a parking garage and on a basketball court as fireworks rain from the ceiling, popping off with uncontainable energy.

The track arrives on the heels of “Hotel Lobby.” The latter has already generated 22.8 million YouTube views on the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-inspired music video and 39.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim right out of the gate, Billboard proclaimed, “‘Hotel Lobby’ impresses with a natural camaraderie that the members demonstrated on their early mixtapes, as Takeoff handles the denser flow and Quavo gleefully punctuating every fifth word with another ad-lib.”

Not to mention, the duo performed it as part of A COLORS SHOW, posting up 1.3 million Spotify streams and 3.3 million YouTube views on the video as the first in a series celebrating Black Music Month created in collaboration with Motown Records.

Takeoff recently released a thrilling new single, “Crypto,” with Rich The Kid. It has already amassed over 6.5 million Spotify streams and 4.7 million YouTube views for the music video. Receiving critical acclaim, HYPEBEAST proclaimed, “the new single sees the Migos rapper embrace his love for cryptocurrency and the fortune that it has brought him.”

Meanwhile, Quavo served up the intense “Shooters Inside My Crib.” It racked up six million Spotify streams and 6.6 million YouTube views for the music video. Touted among the “Soundsystem 50,” High Snobiety observed, “Quavo skates over the Ayo-B-produced beat effortlessly teasing us about an upcoming project.”

Buy or stream “Us Vs Them.”