Big Sean’s Foundation Donates $10,000 To Wayne State University’s HIGH Program

Big Sean - Photo: Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Big Sean’s The Sean Anderson Foundation has donated $10,000 to benefit Wayne State University HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program.

These funds will be used to support the operations of the HIGH Program which will ultimately provide short-term support to Wayne State students experiencing homelessness or precarious housing situations.

Big Sean, a native Detroiter, established the Sean Anderson Foundation to provide better opportunities for those in need. Big Sean exemplified his commitment to assisting young people’s lives when his foundation created a $25,000 endowment for the program in 2016.

Wayne State’s First Lady Jacqueline Wilson founded the HIGH Program in 2013 when she met a medical student who had experienced homelessness while attending school. The HIGH Program offers a strategic response to the homelessness issue on Wayne State’s campus. The program assists financially challenged, precariously housed, and homeless students reach their goal of earning their college degree.

Last month, Sean released an expanded edition of Detroit on streaming services, in celebration of the 2012 mixtape’s 10-year anniversary.

Detroit’ arrives complete with the mixtape’s original 18-song tracklist–which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Jhené Aiko–with the addition of the previously unreleased song “More Thoughts.”

Big Sean first teased “More Thoughts” as far back as 2019, but officially shared the song alongside the Detroit tracks on Sunday, September 4. Referencing the streaming release of the mixtape–which was first announced last year–the rapper reflected on “what a journey it’s been,” before promising “new music very soon.”

Fielding questions on Twitter ahead of the release, Big Sean said Detroit–which followed his 2011 debut album Finally Famous–was a chance to “have fun n stay creative,” and to “try flows n just be experimental wit’ the s_t.” In addition to Lamar, J. Cole, and Aiko, the tracklist of Detroit also includes appearances from French Montana, Chris Brown, and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

