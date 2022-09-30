Smino Recruits J. Cole For New Single ‘90 Proof’

Smino and J. Cole - Photo: Denita Turner (Courtesy of Motown Records)

Smino has recruited rap superstar J. Cole for a new single “90 Proof,” which will be featured on his forthcoming project Luv 4 Rent.

Smino taps into his loving side during the chorus, rapping, “Take a break and roll a sticky, let’s get high/ Not too great at relationships, at least I try/ Patient, baby, gotta make a couple rounds/ Though I’ll make it back to you to settle down.”

90 Proof

Earlier this month, Smino returned with yet another exhilarating new single and video, “24-8.” The track followed his first Motown Records release, “I Deserve.”

On the track, Smino begins with an assured introduction, saying “I’m f____n’ good at this s__t, dawg/ For real, for real.” He shows off slick bars throughout the track, rapping, “I use my blunt light to guide me through the dark nights/ Batman coupe, ridin’ to the stu’, my partner pour the dark Sprite.”

After releasing “Rice & Gravy” in May of 2021, his first single since 2020’s “Tempo,” and “I Deserve (with NOS),” in November of 2021, Smino is slowly firing up some new singles.

“I Deserve” is a down-tempo, contemplative track that is dedicated to a late friend named Pooh, and the video features Smino throwing a “rent party” for a neighbor who is set to be evicted. On the song, he outlines his dedication to his craft, rapping, “Ain’t seen my friends, bussin’ my shins/Been grindin’-nin’/ I been up, up for days/ One day this shit gone pay my kids.”

In a Twitter post, Smino explained the inspiration for the track: “Tbh I ain’t gave much of a f__k bout bein onna internet or eem bein a artist since bro left…I’m talented/blessed af tho so I can’t stop.. God gave me a lot to share so i did my best @ channeling this s__t into sumn meaningful…”

