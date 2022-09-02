Smino Shares New Song And Video ‘24-8’

Smino - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

St. Louis-based rapper Smino has returned with an exhilarating new single and video, “24-8.” The track follows his first Motown Records release, “I Deserve.”

On the track, Smino begins with an assured introduction, saying “I’m f____n’ good at this s__t, dawg/ For real, for real.” He shows off slick bars throughout the track, rapping, “I use my blunt light to guide me through the dark nights/ Batman coupe, ridin’ to the stu’, my partner pour the dark Sprite.”

Smino - 24-8 Produced by Phoelix

After releasing “Rice & Gravy” in May of 2021, his first single since 2020’s “Tempo,” and “I Deserve (with NOS),” in November of 2021, Smino is slowly firing up some new singles.

“I Deserve” is a down-tempo, contemplative track that is dedicated to a late friend named Pooh, and the video features Smino throwing a “rent party” for a neighbor who is set to be evicted. On the song, he outlines his dedication to his craft, rapping, “Ain’t seen my friends, bussin’ my shins/Been grindin’-nin’/ I been up, up for days/ One day this shit gone pay my kids.”

In a Twitter post, Smino explained the inspiration for the track: “Tbh I ain’t gave much of a f__k bout bein onna internet or eem bein a artist since bro left…I’m talented/blessed af tho so I can’t stop.. God gave me a lot to share so i did my best @ channeling this s__t into sumn meaningful…”

Smino recently inked a deal with Motown Records in collaboration with his independent label and musical collective Zero Fatigue, which began in 2014 and includes singer Ravyn Lenae and in-house producer Monte Booker. “Smino is one of the most incredible artists in music. His limitless talent, creative vision, ambition, drive and authenticity has prepared him for this new chapter,” CEO/chairman Ethiopia Habtemariam said upon the news. “He is ready to compete at the highest levels and we are grateful to be on this journey with Smino and the Zero Fatigue/EQT team to bring his music and vision to the world.”

