Celebration Of Life For Takeoff Announced For Fans In Atlanta

Takeoff - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Family, friends, and fans globally continue to mourn the loss of Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. To honor Ball and allow fans to pay their respect to the superstar, the family of the beloved will host a special Celebration of Life this Friday, November 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting today, Tuesday, November 8 at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can secure a maximum of two tickets at Ticketmaster. Tickets are non-transferrable, and parties must enter the venue together. All guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. This is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who do not secure tickets to not come downtown.

The public memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy. All devices will be checked with Yondr bags prior to entering the arena. Media will not be allowed entry to cover the event. Images from the event will be provided following the conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Takeoff was still in celebration mode at the time of his death, having just released a collaborative album with Quavo. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped on October 7 to critical and commercial acclaim, led by singles like “Nothing Changed,” “Big Stunna,” and more.

Migos emerged in Atlanta in 2008, representing a new style and sound that built upon trap music, which had become the dominant palette for rappers like T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and more. Migos quickly became celebrated for their triplet flow, which became the most popular vocal pattern in the game when the group skyrocketed to fame.

As a solo artist, Takeoff released The Last Rocket in 2018, which came in at No.4 on the Billboard 200, thanks to a number of singles including “Last Memory.”

Visit the Rocket Foundation’s official website for more information.