Takeoff - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Migos star and celebrated solo artist Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball in Atlanta, Georgia in 1994, has died. He was 28.

The rapper, who helped change the course of rap music both in Atlanta and across the country, was reportedly shot at a bowling alley. Fellow Migos member Quavo was also present, though was reportedly unharmed during the incident, which took place at 2:30am.

I remember

@1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Takeoff was still in celebration mode at the time of his death, having just released a collaborative album with Quavo. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped on October 7 to critical and commercial acclaim, led by singles like “Nothing Changed,” “Big Stunna,” and more.

Migos emerged in Atlanta in 2008, representing a new style and sound that built upon trap music, which had become the dominant palette for rappers like T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and more. Migos quickly became celebrated for their triplet flow, which became the most popular vocal pattern in the game when the group skyrocketed to fame.

They landed their first hit in 2013 with “Versace,” which was featured on their third mixtape, “Y.R.N. (Young Rich N____s).” The song peaked at No.99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks in part to a remix performed by Drake, who took a liking to the group as soon as he heard the Zaytoven-produced track.

The band achieved their first chart-topping hit with 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which was produced by Metro Boomin and features Lil Uzi Vert. The single received a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The song was included on Migos’ second studio album, Culture, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, cementing the group’s place as the tastemakers of rap.

As a solo artist, Takeoff released The Last Rocket in 2018, which came in at No.4 on the Billboard 200, thanks to a number of singles including “Last Memory.”

This story is developing.