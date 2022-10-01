Quavo And Takeoff Return WIth ‘Nothing Changed’

Quavo and Takeoff - Photo: Courtesy of Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Dynamic duo Quavo & Takeoff have returned with their newest song “Nothing Changed,” out now via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

“Nothing Changed” is the latest offering from their highly anticipated collaborative album Only Built For Infinity Links, due for release October 7. The hard hitting new track finds Quavo and Takeoff in the pocket, striking an infectious balance between their melodic hooks and signature, rapid-fire cadence. To accompany the release, the dynamic duo shared a new visualizer.

Quavo & Takeoff - Nothing Changed (Official visualizer)

The iconic rappers cooked up a blockbuster worthy of their reputations together and apart, making for one of the boldest, brightest, and biggest hip-hop albums of 2022. To celebrate the release, the duo also recently unfolded “Big Stunna” [feat. Birdman].

The infectious production harkens back to the Cash Money Records era as Quavo and Takeoff nod to The Hot Boys with a hilarious and head-spinning call-and-response punctuated by proclamations such as, “I was sick before Corona.” Soon, the No.1 Stunna himself, rap icon, and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman pulls up with a classically braggadocious, boastful, and bold voice emblematic of “The Stunna way.” You might just feel like a “Big Stunna” yourself.

The track has already reeled in over five million streams worldwide and 2.3 million YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST and more, Billboard declared, “Quavo and Takeoff are back at it again.” It followed closely on the heels of “Us Vs. Them” [feat. Gucci Mane], which surpassed 20 million streams worldwide and five million YouTube views on the music video.

The lead single “Hotel Lobby” notably recently received a gold certification from the RIAA in addition to nearing 200 million streams worldwide and counting. The music video tallied 28 million YouTube views, while the A COLORS SHOW performance generated 5.1 million YouTube views and 2.3 million Spotify streams.

Quavo and Takeoff also recently sat down for their very first interview together as a duo on Rap Radar. They opened up about his next chapter and hint at big things to come.

Pre-order Only Built For Infinity Links.