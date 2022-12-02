Metro Boomin Releases New Album ‘Heroes & Villains’

Metro Boomin, ‘Heroes & Villains’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Metro Boomin has returned with his anxiously awaited blockbuster new album, Heroes & Villains, out now via Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records.

To celebrate the arrival of the record, he has also shared the music video for the new single “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” which features Future and Chris Brown. It continues what has become one of hip-hop’s most storied collaborations between these two titans.

Metro Boomin & Future - Superhero (Heroes & Villains) [Official Music Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On the track, a horn loop pipes up over a menacing beat as Future’s instantly recognizable flow emits shockwaves through the production. The accompanying visual embodies these trippy trap vibes. Following a tense diamond heist, it spirals out into a series of otherworldly vignettes, ranging from surfing through the sky to breaking dimensional walls.

Assembling an Avengers-level guest list, the album also notably also boasts the likes of John Legend, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and the late Takeoff.

It notably serves as his first solo LP in four years and the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The latter bowed at No.1 on the Billboard 200, picked up a platinum certification, and housed the triple-platinum “Space Cadet” featuring Gunna, platinum “No Complaints” featuring Drake and Offset, platinum “Don’t Come Out The House” featuring 21 Savage, triple-platinum “10 Freaky Girls” featuring 21 Savage, and the platinum “Overdue” featuring Travis Scott, among others.

The excitement around the album started earlier this week with a short film, created by Gibson Hazard, featuring an elite lineup of stars including Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Academy Award-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug, and Gunna.

Buy or stream Heroes & Villains.

Heroes & Villains Tracklist:

On Time ft. John Legend

Superhero (Heroes & Villains) ft. Future & Chris Brown

Too Many Nights ft. Don Toliver & Future

Raindrops (Insane) ft. Travis Scott

Umbrella ft. 21 Savage & Young Nudy

Trance ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug

Around Me ft. Don Toliver

Metro Spider ft. Young Thug

I Can’t Save You (Interlude) ft. Future & Don Toliver

Creepin ft The Weeknd & 21 Savage

Niagara Falls (Foot or 2) ft. Travis Scott & 21 Savage

Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians) ft. 21 Savage & Mustafa

Lock On Me ft. Travis Scott & Future

Feel The Fiyaaaah ft. A$AP Rocky & Takeoff

All The Money ft. Gunna [Bonus]