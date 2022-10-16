Doechii Returns With Buzzy New Single, ‘Stressed’

Doechii - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

After having a phenomenal 2022, signing to Kendrick Lamar’s former label, TDE, rapper/singer Doechii has returned with a bubbly new single, “Stressed.”

The vulnerable track is laidback and languid, carving Doechii into a lane of rap similar to the quirky, pop-leaning rhyme schemes of Tierra Whack. Swaying back-and-forth as she goes from singing to rapping, “Stressed” follows the self-proclaimed “swamp princess” after her recent collaboration with SZA with her reworked song, “Persuasive,” made to feature Doechii’s new labelmate.

Doechii - Stressed (Visualizer)

Doechii’s profile continues to grow, after recently making her COLORS debut with a live rendition of “Stressed” to accompany her latest release. Draped in lime green, from her body suit to the puffer jacket she carries in her arms, the vocalist hollers, bellows, and speedily quips her bars throughout the song. The reception to the video has been stellar, with Doechii even going to Twitter to thank her fans: “I’m really touched that y’all love my song ‘Stressed.’ it’s a vulnerable track for me … means a lot.”

Continuing her success, Doechii has pulled an unreleased song of hers from the vault to include in the trailer for Jordan Peele and Henry Selick’s new stop-motion, animated film, Wendell & Wild, coming soon to Netflix. A lover of scary films and horror flicks alike, Doechii gladly contributed her song, “I Told Em” (produced by Rakhi), as she notes: “I love anything that shows an alternative representation of people like me in weird, quirky ways. Happy Halloween!”

Doechii can even be found performing on Spotify’s RADAR sessions, premiering a performance of her song, “This B____ Matters.” Doechii is on fire right now, and it seems like her recent flurry of singles is proving just that.

Stream Doechii’s New Song, “Stressed.”