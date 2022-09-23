GloRilla And Cardi B Team Up For ‘Tomorrow 2’

GloRilla and Cardi B, ‘Tomorrow 2’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/CMG Records/Interscope Records

Memphis star GloRilla calls on the one and only Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2,” which is out now via CMG Records and Interscope Records.

The addition of the Bronx superstar brings fresh flavor to GloRilla’s boisterous banger, which originally appeared on CMG Records’ compilation album, Gangsta Art. The duo also teamed up to release a fiery music video, where GloRilla asserts her presence and flexes everywhere from Times Square to Harlem.

GloRilla, Cardi B - Tomorrow 2 (Official Music Video)

On “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla proves she can stand alongside her superstar counterpart, firing off quotable bars at will. She then turns the mic over to Cardi, who takes down haters — one rhyme at a time. “She say she my op, but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” the superstar spits over menacing piano keys and slapping drums. “I been on these b_____s’ necks so long my foot is stuck.”

The accompanying video is a high-energy party with GloRilla and her girls rolling through New York City, dancing on bodega counters and subway turnstiles. Cardi eventually comes through to join in on the fun, making for an explosive collaborative effort that was a long time in making, especially after the Bronx native co-signed GloRilla earlier this year.

The track and video follow GloRilla’s breakthrough hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which recently got a remix featuring JT from City Girls and Latto. Outside of the song’s success on radio, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” sparked the viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok and earned GloRilla her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Most recently, she dropped “Blessed,” which has already garnered more than one million Spotify streams.

GloRilla has garnered widespread support across the music industry, receiving co-signs from Travis Scott, Saweetie, and many more. In addition to being named Billboard’s July 2022 Chartbreaker, in which GloRilla detailed the backstory behind the creation of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” she is also featured in NY Mag’s 2022 Fall Preview.

Buy or stream “Tomorrow 2.”