GloRilla Taps JT And Latto For Explosive ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Remix’

GloRilla - Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

GloRilla has unleashed an explosive remix of her empowering anthem “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” featuring City Girls rapper JT and Atlanta rapper Latto. The smash hit single is out via CMG Records/Interscope Records.

The “F.N.F.” remix is another major milestone for GloRilla, who has become a nationwide star thanks to the smash hit with HitKidd. She now recruits two of the most powerful women in rap–JT and Latto–to elevate the breakout song to new heights and put their collective stamp on the ode to enjoying single life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitkidd, GloRilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The original version of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” recently reached No.1 at Urban Radio and has amassed more than 16 million Spotify Streams and 37 million YouTube views to date. Outside of the song’s success on radio, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” sparked the viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok and earned GloRilla her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

The anthem ultimately led to the Memphis native signing with Yo Gotti’s esteemed CMG record label in partnership with Interscope. Since then, GloRilla has maintained her momentum with singles “Blessed” and “Tomorrow,” one of the standout cuts from CMG’s star-studded compilation album, Gangsta Art, and a feature on Duke Deuce’s “Just Say That.”

Most recently, she unveiled the new music video for “Blessed,” which includes a fiery verse from Yo Gotti. Additionally, GloRilla delivered a rousing set during her Made in America festival performance in Philadelphia during Labor Day weekend.

GloRilla’s has garnered widespread support across the hip-hop community, receiving co-signs from the likes of Travis Scott, Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many more. In addition to being named Billboard’s July 2022 Chartbreaker, in which GloRilla detailed the backstory behind the creation of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” she’s also featured in NY Mag’s 2022 Fall Preview. With her new star-studded remix, GloRilla is poised to continue her ascension as one of music’s most exciting new voices.

Buy or stream “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) [Remix].”