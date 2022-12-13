GloRilla Earns Second No.1 On Urban Radio With ‘Tomorrow 2’

GloRilla and Cardi B - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla has secured her second No.1 on U.S. Urban Radio with her single “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. The smash song debuted at No.1 on Apple Music, landed at No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, trended No.1 on YouTube upon its release, and currently has over 64 million views and counting.

The Memphis native previously achieved the chart-topping feat in August, when her breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” soared to No.1 on the U.S. Urban Radio chart. To date, GloRilla’s breakthrough hit has garnered over 52 million YouTube views and 30 million Spotify streams to date.

GloRilla, Cardi B - Tomorrow 2 (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

GloRilla’s string of successful singles has resulted in numerous award nominations, including “Best Breakthrough Artist” at this year’s BET HipHop Awards, “Favorite Female HipHop Artist” at the 2022 American Music Awards and her first ever Grammy Nomination for “Best Rap Performance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, GloRilla released her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great…, which showcases her signature sound and versatility. At the top of 2023, she’ll embark on her first-ever headlining tour in support of the project. Kicking off on January 27 in Charlotte, NC, the sold-out tour will be an opportunity for fans to experience the EP and Glo’s infectious energy live.

Anyways, Life’s Great… probes deeper, tapping into the furthest depths of Glo’s psyche, from the harrowing opener “No More Love” to “Out Loud Thinking,” which closes the record with the most revealing lyrics in the young rapper’s catalog to date.

Despite being just 23 years old, Glo brings to the table a lifetime’s worth of experience. Raised in a religious family in North Memphis—where she sang in the church choir but was forbidden from listening to rap music—Glo developed a unique musical perspective. Before being earmarked as a future superstar by Yo Gotti, who signed her to his CMG imprint, Glo learned how to translate her vibrant personality and unmistakable drawl into one of the most irresistible on-record personas to emerge in recent memory.

Buy or stream Anyways, Life’s Great…