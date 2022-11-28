FLO and GloRilla Perform For Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artists To Watch Series

GloRilla - Photo: Courtesy of Vevo

Vevo’s DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space. Rising rap star GloRilla and R&B trio FLO have brought their unique styles to the series.

Speaking to their Vevo DSCVR “Artists To Watch” live performance video for “Not My Job,” FLO says, “We had so much fun arranging and recording our VEVO DSCVR session earlier this year, and it’s amazing to now have been highlighted as an Artist To Watch! Thank you for having faith in our girl group and vision. We are honored to stand beside all the other artists highlighted, and can’t wait to keep growing in 2023!”

FLO - Not My Job (Live) | Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch 2023

Carl Young, Head of Music & Talent, UK adds, “FLO are making some serious waves in the music industry right now, their impeccable harmonies and melodies, paired with a refreshing revival of UK 00s R&B are making them an undeniable force. Ever since hearing ‘Cardboard Box,’ I knew this group had something very special. I’m absolutely delighted to have them involved in Vevo’s annual DSCVR Artists To Watch.”

Speaking to her Vevo DSCVR “Artists To Watch” live performance video for “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla says, “I’m truly grateful for VEVO’s support, recognition, and platform to showcase my abilities. I’m still evolving as an artist, but I appreciate VEVO for believing in my potential and highlighting my music. It’s been a whirlwind year, but I’m excited to keep growing and grinding.”

Mika Sunga, Senior Manager, Music Programming adds, “GloRilla has been an artist that I have been watching for a while and as her popularity grew I realized that she was a star. She has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and continues to make hits. She has a different style and dope flow that puts her over the edge and I can’t wait to see what fire she drops in 2023.”

Visit Vevo’s official website for the full list of participants.