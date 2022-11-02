FLO, Armani White, And Amelia Moore Top VEVO’s DSCVR Artists To Watch’ List for 2023

VEVO DSCVR Artists to Watch - Photo: Courtesy of Big Hassle PR

VEVO has officially announced its highly acclaimed list for 2023’s 9th annual DSCVR Artists to Watch list, which spotlights the most exciting artists on the rise.

The campaign starts on November 28 and will spotlight new live-performance videos from artists receiving this year’s accolade. Each artist will have two unique performances that will be shot and uploaded exclusively for VEVO.

This year’s VEVO ATW list has been the most competitive of any preceding year, with its artists being selected from a pool of 550 different submissions. There are 20 globally renowned artists on the list, including the Spanish rapper PtaZeta, Italian singer-songwriter Tananai, Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi, British drill rapper K Trap, British-born American-idol breakout star Lauren Spencer Smith, British girl group FLO, Brazilian pop star Carol Biazin, and Southern superstar GloRilla.

Alongside its recognition of the most influential artists around the world right now, the VEVO ATW list acknowledges some of America’s most talented rappers, drill artists, and singers alike. For example, the taste-maker program features Ice Spice, the globally trending Bronx-drill rapper whose hit song, “Munch” has gone viral on TikTok and has even caught Meek Mill’s attention for a remix.

Singers Amelia Moore and piri & tommy have also garnered their own presence on the list, making their alt-pop presence heard throughout the industry. Additionally, Armani White has received a nod after the release of his breakout single, “Billie Eilish.”

Many household names have received recognition from VEVO’s “DSCVR Artists to Watch” list, such as Pop Smoke, Billie Ellish, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, and many others.

JP Evangelista, the SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing at VEVO notes: This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts.” This year’s performances are sure to help breakout these head-turning artists, bolstering their meteoric influence.

See the complete list here.