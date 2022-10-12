Fast-Rising UK R&B Trio FLO Open ‘Cardboard Box’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

FLO - Photo: Courtesy of Island Records

FLO, the British R&B trio signed to Island Records, have made their international television debut performing “Cardboard Box” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The song, lauded by Missy Elliott among other R&B luminaries, is the opening track on the London group’s debut EP The Lead, which came out in July. They wrote it with singer, writer, and producer MNEK. FLO’s recent single “Not My Job” has also been added to the EP. As their rise continues, last Friday (7) FLO won the Artist to Watch award at the 2022 Guap Gala in the UK, which took place at the Natural History Museum in London.

FLO – Cardboard Box

Speaking about the collaboration with MNEK in an interview for NME Radar, the group‘s Stella Quaresma said: “It was more about watching him do his craft and taking it in. He wanted us to be our best, melody and writing wise. He’s Jorja’s biggest inspiration as well!”

Jorja Douglas added: “I look up to him as he’s so talented and humble. Some writers have taken control of sessions and taken things in their direction, but he doesn’t. He gives us creative reign over the music. He’ll ask us what we think of something and we’re like, ‘Duh! It’s great.’”

The group, friends since school days, were formed in 2019 by Quaresma and Renée Downer with Douglas, who wasborn in Germany and grew up in Hertfordshire. They now have almost 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They describe themselves on that platform as “three young women of color trying to empower people like us and anyone that needs it. You came for the music now stay for the vibes ;-)”. Their style has been hailed as a return to the classic R&B vibes of groups such as TLC and Destiny’s Child.

At the time of the EP’s release, FLO said that it “represents personal and professional growth because it’s taken so many twists and turns. We are young black women navigating life and musicians finding our voice and sound through R&B.”

