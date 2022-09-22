FLO Carries The 90’s R&B Torch With Latest Single ‘Not My Job’

FLO - Photo: Jack Alexander (Courtesy of Island Records)

U.K. R&B trio FLO stands firm in their romantic independence on their new single “Not My Job.” The song was recently added to their debut EP, The Lead, which dropped earlier in July via Island Records.

Backed by a sleek electro-R&B beat produced by MNEK reminiscent of early-2000s era Timbaland production, FLO channels the soulful feistiness of TLC on this track. Showcasing the wrath of a woman scorned, the group expects a higher level of commitment from their lovers. The trio hits hard with the chorus, singing “It’s not my job to make you feel comfortable… it’s not my job, if you ain’t being vulnerable… it’s not my job to make you feel like a man.”

Not My Job

“We are obsessed with ‘Not My Job’ and feel like every single day we say ‘it’s not my job’ to someone. Everyone solves issues other people have created, whether it’s in a romantic relationship, family drama or at work, and sometimes you just gotta say… it’s really not my job. It was pretty cool that Kelly Rowland came into our session when we were putting the finishing touches on our vocals with MNEK in LA. She knows the job!” – FLO

Following in the void left by Little Mix and the Spice Girls, FLO is poised to become Britain’s next great girl group. Describing The Lead, NME says of the group, “By proudly embracing their femininity and sexuality, in both their band identity and across the EP, FLO empower themselves and their girlfriends.”

Starting as childhood friends at school in London, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer formed FLO in 2019 with Jorja Douglas, after having noticed her social media presence and meeting her at an audition. Musically, they gravitated toward each other through their mutual affinity for old-school R&B, recalling influences such as Brandy, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige. In an interview with The Face, Stella spoke about their love of the genre saying, “That’s the era where music was so great, and [what we do] goes hand in hand with that. Even songs from 20 years ago, before I was born, R&B just speaks to our souls.”

Channeling their love of R&B into covers of Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, and Lauryn Hill, FLO cultivated a mass following of over 140,000 followers on TikTok and built a viral buzz through their early 2000s-indebted sound. The trio dropped their debut single “Cardboard Box” in March, quickly amassing 8 million Spotify streams and 3.5 million views on YouTube, along with some powerful co-signs from SZA and Missy Elliott. With this momentum, the group released their debut project, The Lead, in July to much fanfare, generating over 10 million streams in one month.

With glowing write-ups from the likes of Pitchfork, Complex, and Nylon, FLO’s star is on the rise in the U.K. and across the pond. They were also recently named Apple Music’s Global Up Next artist, joining the ranks of artists like Billie Eilish and Khalid.

After making a buzz online, FLO plans on taking their songs on the road, playing their first headline show at the famed Jazz Cafe in London on October 12 followed by a supporting performance for Mahalia on October 18 at the Moth Club in London.

Stream or buy “Not My Job.”