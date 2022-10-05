GloRilla Announces Debut EP ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’

GloRilla - Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images

Memphis star GloRilla has announced her label debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great…, which is set to drop on November 11.

This week, GloRilla gained her first Billboard Top 10 record with single, “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. The track debuted at No.1 on Apple Music, trended No.1 on YouTube and landed at No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

GloRilla, Cardi B - Tomorrow 2 (Official Music Video)

“Tomorrow 2” debuted at No.2 on the Digital Song Sales (9,000), No.3 on Streaming Songs (19.7 million), and drew 3.5 million listeners in radio reach.

The addition of the Bronx superstar brings fresh flavor to GloRilla’s boisterous banger, which originally appeared on CMG Records’ compilation album, Gangsta Art. The duo also teamed up to release a fiery music video, where GloRilla asserts her presence and flexes everywhere from Times Square to Harlem.

On “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla proves she can stand alongside her superstar counterpart, firing off quotable bars at will. She then turns the mic over to Cardi, who takes down haters — one rhyme at a time. “She say she my op, but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” the superstar spits over menacing piano keys and slapping drums. “I been on these b_____s’ necks so long my foot is stuck.”

The accompanying video is a high-energy party with GloRilla and her girls rolling through New York City, dancing on bodega counters and subway turnstiles. Cardi eventually comes through to join in on the fun, making for an explosive collaborative effort that was a long time in making, especially after the Bronx native co-signed GloRilla earlier this year.

“Tomorrow 2” follows GloRilla’s breakthrough hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which has over 21 million Spotify streams and was remixed with features from JT (City Girls) and Latto. In addition to the song’s success on radio, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” also sparked a viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok and earned GloRilla her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the end of September, the Memphis Grizzles recruited their hometown superstar GloRilla to narrate a video on the arrival of yet another basketball campaign.

Pre-order Anyways, Life’s Great…