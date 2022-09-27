GloRilla Narrates Memphis Grizzlies 2022-2023 Season Video
The collaboration appears on the heels of Glo’s song with Cardi B, ‘Tomorrow 2.’
To hype up their forthcoming season, the Memphis Grizzles have recruited their hometown superstar GloRilla to narrate a video on the arrival of yet another basketball campaign.
The visual comes at an exciting time for GloRilla, who has been making her city proud as she becomes one of the most thrilling stars in rap. Last week, Glo called on the one and only Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2,” which arrived via CMG Records and Interscope Records.
The addition of the Bronx superstar brings fresh flavor to GloRilla’s boisterous banger, which originally appeared on CMG Records’ compilation album, Gangsta Art. The duo also teamed up to release a fiery music video, where GloRilla asserts her presence and flexes everywhere from Times Square to Harlem.
On “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla proves she can stand alongside her superstar counterpart, firing off quotable bars at will. She then turns the mic over to Cardi, who takes down haters — one rhyme at a time. “She say she my op, but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” the superstar spits over menacing piano keys and slapping drums. “I been on these b_____s’ necks so long my foot is stuck.”