GloRilla Narrates Memphis Grizzlies 2022-2023 Season Video

The collaboration appears on the heels of Glo’s song with Cardi B, ‘Tomorrow 2.’

Published on

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
GloRilla - Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

To hype up their forthcoming season, the Memphis Grizzles have recruited their hometown superstar GloRilla to narrate a video on the arrival of yet another basketball campaign.

The visual comes at an exciting time for GloRilla, who has been making her city proud as she becomes one of the most thrilling stars in rap. Last week, Glo called on the one and only Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2,” which arrived via CMG Records and Interscope Records.

Big Memphis | 2022-2023 Grizzlies Season Hype Video

The addition of the Bronx superstar brings fresh flavor to GloRilla’s boisterous banger, which originally appeared on CMG Records’ compilation album, Gangsta Art. The duo also teamed up to release a fiery music video, where GloRilla asserts her presence and flexes everywhere from Times Square to Harlem.

On “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla proves she can stand alongside her superstar counterpart, firing off quotable bars at will. She then turns the mic over to Cardi, who takes down haters — one rhyme at a time. “She say she my op, but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” the superstar spits over menacing piano keys and slapping drums. “I been on these b_____s’ necks so long my foot is stuck.”

The accompanying video is a high-energy party with GloRilla and her girls rolling through New York City, dancing on bodega counters and subway turnstiles. Cardi eventually comes through to join in on the fun, making for an explosive collaborative effort that was a long time in making, especially after the Bronx native co-signed GloRilla earlier this year.

The track and video follow GloRilla’s breakthrough hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which recently got a remix featuring JT from City Girls and Latto. Outside of the song’s success on radio, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” sparked the viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok and earned GloRilla her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Most recently, she dropped “Blessed,” which has already garnered more than one million Spotify streams.

Buy or stream “Tomorrow 2.”

