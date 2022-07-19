CMG The Label Continues Hot Streak With Epic Birthday Bash

Yo Gotti - Photo: Edy Perez

CMG The Label has maintained its scorching momentum and music-industry dominance since delivering a star-studded performance for the return of the “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8” show at the FedEx Forum on Friday.

The latest installment of Birthday Bash featured dazzling performances from Yo Gotti and his record label’s illustrious roster, including Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, GloRilla, EST Gee, Mozzy, Big Boogie, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent.

GloRilla - Tomorrow (Official Music Video)

The show also included guest appearances from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, JT of City Girls, Lil Durk, Boosie, Lil Migo, and SleazyWorld Go. The show was livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Rotation.

The night was a celebration of Gotti and the city of Memphis, as well as the long-awaited release of CMG’s compilation album Gangsta Art, which also dropped on Friday and is currently available to stream on all platforms via CMG Records/Interscope.

Since dropping the album, CMG rising stars GloRilla and Big Boogie both delivered new visuals for “Tomorrow” and “KEKE,” respectively, to put their own stamps on the collective project. It marked the third music video to be released from Gangsta Art, which came after Gotti, Bagg, Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Mozzy teamed up to release the dynamic video for “Steppas.” The label is firing on all cylinders, to say the least.

Big Boogie - KeKe (Official Music Video)

The collaborative effort comes shortly after Gotti, Bagg, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa teamed up on “Big League,” which was tapped as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

The momentum toward “Gangsta Art” has been building for CMG, especially since the unit was featured on the cover of Billboard and crowned as “The Hardest-Working Label in Hip-Hop.” Gotti managed to fortify the roster by signing the most-sought after emerging artist in the industry, GloRilla, on the heels of her smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).”

