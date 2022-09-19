Domi & JD Beck Announce North American Tour

DOMi & JD BECK - Photo: Tehillah De Castro (Courtesy of Blue Note Records)

DOMi & JD BECK have announced a Fall North American tour in support of their debut album NOT TiGHT. Tickets are on sale now for the 18-date tour which kicks off October 10 in their homebase of Dallas, TX.

Other shows include dates in New York City (October 19 and 22) and Los Angeles (November 2) in addition to stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.

NOT TiGHT was released in July on Anderson .Paak’s new label A_____T in partnership with Blue Note Records, and featured the duo—keyboardist DOMi Louna and drummer JD Beck—with special guests including .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Kurt Rosenwinkel.

The collaboration began under silly circumstances. DOMi Louna was a teen protegé at Berklee by way of the Paris Conservatory; JD, four years her junior, had gigged since grade school around his hometown, Dallas—first in producer Jah-Born’s band where he duetted with MPC beatmakers and DJs spinning Dilla.

The album was met with wide acclaimed and found them featured everywhere from The New Yorker to DownBeat. The band also made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed an NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert.

Buy or stream NOT TiGHT.

DOMi & JD Beck Tour Dates:

October 10 – Deep Ellum Art Co – Dallas, TX

October 12 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

October 14 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

October 15 – City Winery – Nashville, TN

October 17 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC

October 18 – Thunderbird – Pittsburgh, PA

October 19 – (le) poisson rouge – New York, NY

October 20 – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

October 22 – BRIC Jazz Fest – Brooklyn, NY

October 24 – City Winery – Boston, MA

October 25 – Le Belmont – Montreal, QC

October 26 – Velvet Undergound – Toronto, ON

October 27 – Martyrs’ – Chicago, IL

October 30 – Cervantes’ Other Side – Denver, CO

November 2 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

November 3 – Swedish American Hall – San Francisco, CA

November 6 – The Get Down – Portland, OR

November 7 – Nectar Lounge – Seattle, WA