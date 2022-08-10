Watch Domi & JD Beck’s Captivating ‘NPR’s Tiny Desk’ Performance

DOMi & JD BECK - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/NPR

DOMi & JD BECK stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a captivating performance in support of their celebrated new album NOT TiGHT. The duo decorated the set with a bounty of beautiful, colorful flowers and showcased their undeniable chemistry as superlative musicians.

The set included “NOT TiGHT,” “SMiLE,” “U DON’T HAVE TO ROB ME,” and “WHATUP.” Regarding the performance, NPR wrote, “If you’ve heard a DOMi & JD BECK song or watched a performance online, expectations of catching brilliance when you witness the jazz duo in person are likely high. JD’s drumsticks move faster than the brain can process. DOMi offers every appendage on her body to the keys. It’s frantic but focused, and I can’t stop watching.

DOMi & JD Beck: Tiny Desk Concert

“For as tight as the two artists are musically—and even physically; one of their few Tiny Desk requests was for the drums and keys to be set up as close as possible—they take silly self-deprecating jabs when they aren’t playing. It’s believable until they transform and the music starts.”

NOT TiGHT was released via Anderson .Paak’s new label A_____T in partnership with Blue Note Records. The duo—keyboardist DOMi Louna and drummer JD Beck—are joined on the album by a line-up of special guests which includes .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. NOT TiGHT is available now digitally and on CD, with a vinyl release to follow on November 11.

The collaboration began under silly circumstances. DOMi Louna was a teen protegé at Berklee by way of the Paris Conservatory; JD, four years her junior, had gigged since grade school around his hometown, Dallas—first in producer Jah-Born’s band where he duetted with MPC beatmakers and DJs spinning Dilla.

In 2018, they were both invited to join an ensemble performing at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) trade show and played in a room full of blaring instrumental demos, surrounded by a chaotic din. “It was so bad, we couldn’t hear anything,” JD laughs. They bonded over gauche keyboard effects and mom jokes, and a more audible jam that night sparked interest in working more.

