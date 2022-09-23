The Comet Is Coming Release New Album ‘Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam’

The Comet Is Coming - Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle

Experimental trio The Comet Is Coming have released their anticipated fourth studio album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam via Impulse! Records. To celebrate the release, the group has unveiled a stunning new visualizer for the single “PYRAMIDS.”

The trio will also embark on their North American fall tour, starting at the Format Festival in Arkansas, continuing to Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia, NYC, and many more major cities.

The Comet Is Coming - PYRAMIDS (Visualizer)

Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam has already gained steady critical acclaim from the likes of New York Times, NPR Music, The FADER, Stereogum and more, for its adventurous and experimental sounds concocted at Peter Gabriel’s studio.

On their fourth album, The Comet Is Coming–synth magician/producer Danalogue, drummer-producer Betamax, and saxophonist/spiritual riffologist Shabaka–burn brightly, soundtracking our epoch of change in ways their contemporaries simply aren’t trying to.

The process: emerging straight from lockdown, the trio went to Peter Gabriel’s Real World decked out studio tucked away in the English countryside. With the help of the band’s longtime engineer Kristian Craig Robinson, the trio embarked on a four-day long recording process guided by collective intuition, sheer skill, and transcendent improvisation.

Next, Danalogue and Betamax fastidiously sampled the band’s own creations, alchemically weaving the out-of-body musical collisions with microscopic attention to detail in the production room. This distillation process yields a profound coherent musical message about the future of technology, humankind, spirituality, and the connectivity of the universe.

“PYRAMIDS” is drenched in layers of controlled synth-syncopation and Shabaka’s iconic minimalism pulsing forward, while “ATOMIC WAVE DANCE” is a stone-cold banger, made for a nightclub on a space station. “LUCID DREAMER,” on the other hand is a vulnerable and emotional guided meditation led by Danalogue’s Ensoniq synth, which eerily evokes humanoid choir voicings through technology.

This album has the unrelenting, driving and fiery muscle that Comet is known for, but creates a space where ideas about the future–dystopian or hopeful–technology, artificial intelligence, hidden meanings, and transcendental transformations can exist.

