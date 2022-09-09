The Comet Is Coming Return With New Song And Video ‘Technicolour’

The Comet Is Coming - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

London based experimental electronic trio The Comet Is Coming have released their third single “TECHNICOLOUR” from their much anticipated studio album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, which is due out September 23 via Impulse! Records.

The Comet Is Coming formed when Soccer96–Danalogue and Betamax’s synth-drum tron-like duo–were playing and captured jazz saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings attention.

The crunchy single lurches with syncopation and tripped-out synths, and is accompanied by a cinematic, dystopian cyberpunk infused new music video directed by Charlie Roberts. The song builds around that immediate energy that initially attracted the trio to each other, creating an epic post-prog and jazz classic that maintains its energy until the song’s sudden resolution.

The music video features two figures in a seemingly dystopian future circling around a violent and beautiful energy field that strips our main characters of their skin showing only flesh–a symbol of letting go of cultural expectations. The video emphasizes the cinematic nature of The Comet Is Coming’s music–muscular and energetic, full of tension and release and though instrumental music, imbued with coded meaning about the possibilities of our future, technology, and the evolution of humanity.

Danalogue, synth player and in-house producer for The Comet Is Coming, says about the new single and video “The circle symbolizes many things: strength, connection, letting go of expectations and the beauty in imperfection. By being drawn into this new potentiality, we can transcend the current conditions of our cultural programming and move forward together. Adaptation is born out of necessity and is both terrifying and awesome in equal amounts.”

On their fourth album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, The Comet Is Coming–synth magician/producer Danalogue, drummer-producer Betamax, and saxophonist/spiritual riffologist Shabaka–burn brightly, soundtracking our epoch of change in ways their contemporaries simply aren’t trying to.

The process: emerging straight from lockdown, the trio went to Peter Gabriel’s Real World decked out studio tucked away in the English countryside. With the help of the band’s longtime engineer Kristian Craig Robinson, the trio embarked on a four-day long recording process guided by collective intuition, sheer skill, and transcendent improvisation.

Next, Danalogue and Betamax fastidiously sampled the band’s own creations, alchemically weaving the out-of-body musical collisions with microscopic attention to detail in the production room. This distillation process yields a profound coherent musical message about the future of technology, humankind, spirituality, and the connectivity of the universe. Which just so happens to rock.

Pre-order Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam.