Listen To Willow’s New Album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’

WILLOW - Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

WILLOW has released her highly anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM today, along with the self-directed music video for the fiery “ur a stranger,” co-starring Paris Jackson.

COPINGMECHANISM was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti and follows 2021’s explosive release, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

It’s a thrilling time for the versatile artist, who is set to play Saturday Night Live tonight, October 8, with host Brendan Gleeson.

Additionally WILLOW has announced a pair of release shows in Los Angeles at The Novo on October 31 and New York at Terminal 5 on November 3.

WILLOW has been teasing the new album for a while, with the last of those tracks, “SPLIT,” arriving earlier this week (Tuesday, October 4). “Split” is a reflective, powerful ballad, reflecting on a fractured relationship. “We never talk a lot / I need to see you ’cause you’re on my mind / And say, ‘I never wanted / I never wanted this for us,’” Willow sings, as the track climbs to a bellowing crescendo.

“I couldn’t wait until the end of the week to let you hear this one…Split OUT NOW!” WILLOW wrote on Twitter, before adding: “My new album IS DROPPING THIS FRIDAY!”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the new release, WILLOW said: “I feel like there were so many songs on the album that were just so high octane, hardcore, just intense, and I really felt like there needed to be some purely emotional just ballads on there, honestly.

“Just giving some emotional rock ballads. And there were moments where I was like, ‘Oh no, I want to keep this crazy energy,’ but it needed the variety, it needed the balance. But it is definitely a softer take on the sound of the album.

She also said that on this album, she leans more into themes that she might have avoided in the past. “I hate to say it, because when I made music when I was younger I really wanted to stay away from the idea of heartbreak and romantic love,” she explained.

Buy or stream COPINGMECHANISM.