Willow Unveils Album Release Date And Tracklist, Announces ‘SNL’ Performance

Willow Smith - Photo: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

WILLOW has announced a new release date for her anticipated forthcoming album Coping Mechanism, which is set to arrive on October 7. She also unveiled the album’s tracklist. The album was originally slated to be released on September 23.

WILLOW is also set to play Saturday Night Live on October 8 with host Brendan Gleeson. Additionally, WILLOW also recently released “Curious/Furious,” the latest single from , which The FADER praised, saying, “Smith’s impressively elastic vocal cords explode into a controlled stream over crunchy, pummeling guitar.” Produced by Chirs Greatti, “Curious/Furious” finds Willow tapping back into more conventional pop roots, but doing so while maintaining the flare of her alternative edge. The track explores feelings of physical and mental isolation as the singer and songwriter reflects on the solitary experience of moving through the world, uncertain of what comes next.

“And I’m taking this adventure on my own / Walking through a darkened forest, going home / Curious, furious, I feel alone,” she sings ahead of a whirlwind chorus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new single follows previously shared offerings “Hover Like A Goddess” and “ It’s My Fault,” all three of which were helmed by Greatti with Willow as co-producer.

Willow has described Coping Mechanism as being her most vulnerable and personal project to date, while also continuing the exploration of the sonic landscape she recently turned to as a means of expressing her emotions most authentically.

Fans can catch a performance from WILLOW at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live on September 26 where she’ll discuss the forthcoming album and play a short set.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the artist shared: “I wanted to go for rock. I didn’t want to go for pop punk. I didn’t want to go for what’s necessarily popular right now. I wanted to go for the heart of rock music, which to me is a deep outcry — maybe about pain, maybe about joy.”

Pre-order Coping Mechanism.

Coping Mechanism Tracklist:

1. maybe it’s my fault

2. Falling Endlessly

3. curious/furious

4. WHY?

5. Coping Mechanism

6. Split

7. hover like a GODDESS

8. ur a stranger

9. Perfectly Not Close To Me (feat. Yves Tumor)

10. No Control

11. BATSHIT!