Yungblud, Willow And More To Perform For BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month

Yungblud - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Yungblud, The 1975, Self Esteem and Willow and are among the acts set to perform for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month this September.

The station’s annual series of special sessions returns on September 5 with a set from Yungblud, who is due to release his self-titled third studio album three days prior, September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further performances will follow from Self Esteem (September 6), RAYE (7) and Wet Leg (8) ahead of an as-yet-unannounced “very special guest” on September 12. Another mystery session is scheduled for September 15.

Elsewhere, fans will be able to catch an unseen track from Harry Styles’ Live Lounge show that was filmed earlier this year.

The 1975, who are gearing up to drop their fifth record Being Funny In A Foreign Language on October 14, are lined up to close Live Lounge Month 2022 on September 29.

Other names confirmed include Willow, Nova Twins, Knucks, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama and Tom Grennan. You can find out more information about the event from the BBC’s official website.

Next month’s Live Lounge performances will air at 12pm BST every Monday to Thursday on Rickie and Melvin’s Radio 1 show (10.30am-1pm). Participating artists traditionally play tracks of their own as well as surprise covers.

Radio 1’s Live Lounge attracts some of the biggest artists on the planet, with alumni including Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Jay Z. Past Live Lounge tracks from Miley Cyrus, 30 Seconds To Mars, Dua Lipa and Bruno Mars have attracted over 50 million views each on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: “There’s nothing like the Radio 1 Live Lounge and the way in which it brings music fans even closer to their favourite artists. I know our listeners are going to love the incredible performances which are set to take place this September. I can’t wait!”

All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.

Pre-order Yungblud.