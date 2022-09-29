Watch Willow Perform Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral’ For BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month

Willow - Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

During her recent appear as part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month, Willow paid homage to her past collaborator Yungblud with an impassioned acoustic-based cover of the British rocker’s recent single “The Funeral,” which appeared on his newly released self-titled studio album.

“I had a fire in my belly. Everyone had an opinion on me. The world had an opinion on me — the internet, my mom, my dad, my label, my fans, my management,” Yungblud explained of the song’s origins in an Apple Music interview. “Every f—–g person had an opinion on where I should go. And I got f—–g exhausted. I felt like I was 15 years old again in fucking high school, getting shoved into a locker. I always work best when I’ve got to kick back against the bear who’s biting me, and I’ve got to bite it back.”

For much of her recent releases, Willow has embodied the notion of embracing what’s right for her as a musician, without any care or consideration of what external forces may prefer her to pursue. That she and Yungblud both relate on this point makes the creation of their collaboration “Memories,” also featured on Yungblud, even sweeter.

“Willow understands [what I deal with] better than anybody,” Yungblud told SPIN. “She grew up in the f—–g spotlight, that was not easy for her. She’s a true artist.”

Willow added: “He’s a force to be reckoned with, and I don’t say that lightly. Dom’s music makes his fans feel heard, seen and unafraid to be the most compassionate, unapologetic versions of themselves. In my opinion, that’s the reason to be an artist in the first place.

Yungblud was also named among the act set to perform for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month this September, alongside The 1975 and Self Esteem.

All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.

Pre-order Willow’s forthcoming album Coping Mechanism.