Yungblud Performs Medley Of Black Sabbath, Kanye West, The 1975 Songs For BBC’s ‘Live Lounge’

Yungblud performed a medley of songs on BBC Radio 1’s ‘Live Lounge’. Alongside his band, he played an unexpected medley of three songs: Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”, Kanye West’s “POWER” and The 1975’s comeback single “Part Of The Band”. You can watch the performance below.

The station’s annual series of special sessions returned today (September 5) with a set from Yungblud, who was in the BBC studio following the release of his self-titled third album last week.

Further performances on BBC Radio 1’s ‘Live Lounge’ will follow from Self Esteem (September 6), RAYE (7) and Wet Leg (8) ahead of an as-yet-unannounced “very special guest” on September 12. Another mystery session is scheduled for September 15.

Other names on the bill include Willow, Nova Twins, Knucks, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama and Tom Grennan. Check out the full line-up and find more information from the official BBC website.

Elsewhere, Yungblud shared the official music video for his latest single “Tissues” last week. The song sees the Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – sample The Cure‘s classic track “Close To Me”, from their 1985 album, The Head On The Door.

The fast-rising artist release his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album via Locomotion and Geffen Records last Friday. This full-length release marks an exciting new era for Yungblud and features previously released fan-favorites “The Funeral,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories (Ft. Willow),” which surpassed one million streams within its first week.

Meanwhile, Yungblud has announced that he’ll be playing three intimate LA shows in one night next week. On September 8, he is set to take over three of Sunset Blvd’s most iconic venues—The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go, and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert. At the shows, he’ll play alongside his live band and will be joined by some “very special guests”.

