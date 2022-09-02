Yungblud To ‘Occupy The Strip’ And Play Three L.A. Shows In One Night

Yungblud - Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Yungblud has announced that he’ll be playing three intimate LA shows in one night next week. The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – will hit the stage at The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on Thursday, September 8 for his ‘Occupy The Strip’ takeover.

Yungblud is set to perform at the legendary venues on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard to mark the release of his self-titled third studio album, which is out today, September 2, via Locomotion/Polydor Records.

He’ll play alongside his live band and will be joined by some “very special guests” at the shows. Fans can sign up to attend, and entry will be granted on a first-come first-served basis. An RSVP does not guarantee entry, per a press release. Alternatively, fans can tune into a global livestream of ‘Occupy The Strip’ via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

“Some of the most iconic artists have played shows at these venues on the strip. I played some of my first shows here, the first show back after COVID,” Harrison explained in a statement.

“It seemed the perfect way to celebrate my new album to cause some carnage and play three shows back-to-back with as many of my fans as possible. It’s going to be insane, and I can share it with my family all over the world via the livestream. Get all your mates together and celebrate the new record with me! It’s gonna be mad.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud has sampled The Cure‘s classic track “Close To Me” on his latest single “Tissues”. The inspiration to sample The Cure came to the musician when he heard “Close To Me” at the end of a studio session and told his producer they should sample it. “I was like, ‘If I can somehow convince Robert Smith to allow me to do this, I don’t care. Like, I’ve won,’” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“It was beautiful. I just wanted to make, on this record, music that me and my mates want to listen to. That was the formula. And obviously, we grew up with this song.”

Yungblud will head out on a new world tour next year, including a run of headline arena dates across the UK in February 2023. The star will appear at seven arenas across the country, concluding with a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

